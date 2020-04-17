Port of Halifax Suspends Port Days Conference

By Tom Peters 04-16-2020 08:05:16

The Port of Halifax on Canada’s East Coast, has suspended its Port Days conference, held annually in September, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day event, which draws upwards of 800 delegates from regional, national and international marine communities, has been rescheduled to next year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in national and global travel restrictions, self-isolation and quarantine measures, significant manufacturing disruptions, impacts on supply chains and considerable economic upheaval including mass global layoffs. The situation is expected to last for several months,” Lane Farguson, Communications Manager for the Halifax Port Authority, said in a release.

“Out of consideration to our delegates and sponsors, Halifax Port Days will be suspended until 2021. The Halifax Port Authority Port Days Planning Committee would like to thank our sponsors and delegates for their consideration and understanding,” the release stated.

The Port of Halifax is considered Canada’s Atlantic Gateway to Central Canada and the American Midwest, connecting to more than 150 countries and generating $2 billion in annual economic benefit from a diverse cargo and cruise business. The port is the only Canadian East Coast port capable of handling the ultra class container ships.

In March, the port received the largest vessel to date, the CMA CGM T. Jefferson with a capacity of 14,414 TEU. The vessel, which docked at the Halifax PSA terminal, is in the weekly AWE3 service operated by the Ocean Alliance from South East Asia to East Coast North America.