Port of Bergen Seeks EU Support to Build Ultra-Modern Cargo Terminal

By The Maritime Executive 12-04-2020 07:52:12

The Port of Bergen, Norway announced plans to build a new cargo port that will become a world-leader in innovative and eco-friendly solutions. The goal is to create a hub for zero-emission distribution of goods and services.

The effort to develop a green port is part of an ongoing initiative to relocate the cargo terminals. With a goal of modernizing and expanding its cargo facilities, Bergen has been working on a plan to relocate the current terminal from Dokken to Ågotne.

As part of the program, Bergen said it will be applying for a 25 million euro ($30 million) EU grant in order to develop a cutting-edge cargo port. The effort is being backed by the Maritime Cleantech cluster and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the application is due to the EU by January 26, 2021.

“What prompted us to start this application process is the planned move of the cargo terminal,” said Even Husby, Head of Environment at Port of Bergen. “We are building a state-of-the-art goods cargo port that is ultra-modern, innovative, and eco-friendly.”

The funding the EU has made available forms part of the Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. It supports the Green Deal political project where the goal is to reduce emissions from the transport sector, including green ports which will form an important part of the overall goals. Two European projects may receive funding of up to 25 million euros.

The application process is made up of several sub-projects – or so-called work packages. These cover areas such as logistics and digitalization, business models, environmental management systems, and the supply chain in the Ågotnes region.

BKK, Equinor, ABB, and Kongsberg Maritime as well as Port of London Authority and Port of Reykjavik, are providing support as partners in the project.