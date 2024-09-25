Pirates Hijack Tug and Barge in Indonesia Robbing Crew, Stealing Cargo



The crew working a tugboat and barge were overpowered and robbed by a group being called pirates by the local police. The crewmembers are safe in the custody of the police after telling a harrowing tale of piracy.

According to the police report, five men wearing face masks and armed with knives and firearms overpowered the crew of 14 working the tug named Royal TB 17 which was moving a barge. The vessel had departed Bagendang Port on the island of Kalimantan (Borneo) in the western part of Indonesia bound for Stagen at the southern tip of the island. As they were sailing near the southern part of the island near Tanjung Malatayur they were attacked by the pirates in a small boat.

The pirates took the 14 crewmembers hostage and began to rob the individuals and the tug and barge. According to the police the pirates took over $1,000 in cash as well as 21 mobile phones, nine communications radios from the crew as well as a rope-throwing device, a radar unit, binoculars, and the GPS from the tug and barge. They also stole the cargo of FAME (Fatty Acid Methyl Ester).

The vessel had departed on September 19 and the crew was hijacked the following day. It is unclear when or how they were released.

The police reported that they were interviewing the crew and seeking additional details about the incident. The crew is also receiving medical attention after their ordeal. The police said they are committed to tracking down the pirates and arresting the perpetrators who attacked the Royal 17. Indonesian authorities reported success in stopping previous groups of pirates operating in areas around the islands.

Regional authorities have warned of continuing incidents of piracy but most of the occurrences have been in and around the Singapore Strait. Typically it is pretty crime where the boarders seek to steal supplies or equipment and flee when they are discovered. They are rarely armed or at most have knives. In most cases, there is little interaction between the crew and perpetrators.

