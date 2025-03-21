Pirates Abandon Yemeni Fishing Boat After Four Days



The EU’s operation monitoring security in the Horn of Africa region reports the pirates have abandoned the fishing vessel Al-Hidaya that they hijacked last weekend. EUNAVFOR Atalanta notes it is the third piracy-related case involving a Yemeni fishing vessel and is in addition to a Chinese fishing vessel that was hijacked late in 2024.

The hijackers are reported to have left the dhow in the vicinity of Dhinowda during the day on March 20. The boat was in a position to the south of where it was boarded. Seven individuals were reported to have taken control of the vessel on March 16 in a position off Durdura, in the vicinity of Eyl, on the Northern coast of Puntland which is a semi-autonomous region in Somalia. The area has been a hotbed of piracy activity.

A naval vessel working with EUNAVFOR Atalanta conducted a “friendly approach,” to the fishing boat today, March 21. They report that they boarded the vessel to check on the welfare of the eight Yemeni crewmembers. The team also gathered evidence of the hijacking.

Operation Atalanta repeated that it strongly recommends merchant and other vulnerable vessels operating in the areas should register. It reports that the operation remains vigilant to any piracy-related events in its area of operations to ensure maritime security and cautions vessels to take extra precautions in the area.

The incidents with the Yemeni fishing boats have mostly been cases of armed robbery where the pirates board the vessels and leave within a few days. The Chinese vessel however was held for approximately a month before the Chinese embassy reported it had been freed without providing details.

The incidents of piracy in the region resumed after the Houthis also began to attack shipping in the area. Atalanta has cautioned that the danger remains high while working with the local authorities to increase security in the region.