"Pirate Ship" Goes Down off Puerto Vallarta

The sailing tour vessel Marigalante has gone down off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, its home port since the 1990s. The landmark local attraction fell victim to flooding and a failed bilge pump, according to the operator.

Marigalante was a replica of Christopher Columbus' Santa Maria, and was built in 1987 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of his voyage of discovery. It had been in Puerto Vallarta for more than three decades and was a well-known fixture on the waterfront. As a harbor tour vessel, it motored out on two itineraries - a day trip and a dinner cruise. Though the vessel operated "under sail," its small spread of canvas was largely decorative. It received generally positive reviews on TripAdvisor.

On October 11, Marigalante was operating off the coast of Puerto Vallarta in rough surface conditions. A bilge pump broke down, and the crew turned around to return to port. Upon nearing the Buenaventura Hotel, the problems became "more severe," and the vessel began to founder, operator Pirate Ship Vallarta said in a statement.

All of the passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The company has promised to support employees who worked aboard the lost vessel, and will be paying out refunds to those who booked future trips.

A replacement vessel, the Jolly Roger, is already under way and is expected by the end of the year.

"Today, the Marigalante rests in the waters that were always her home, where she will live on in the memories and hearts of all who saw her sail," operator Pirate Ship Vallarta said in a statement.