Photos: USCG Secures DC's Waterways Ahead of 2021 Inauguration

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 01-19-2021 05:11:00

The U.S. Coast Guard has closed down a ten-mile stretch of the Potomac and deployed multiple units in support of the unprecedented security effort for the 2021 presidential inauguration.

From January 12 through January 25, the Potomac is shut to all marine traffic on a ten-mile stretch between the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge. Unauthorized entry may result in a civil penalty of up to $95,000.

The U.S. Coast Guard is tasked with the waterway security element of the inauguration event, using its counterterrorism authorities. The cutters Lawrence Lawson and Chock are deployed to patrol the river, accompanied by small boat crews from the Coast Guard's Maritime Security Response Team counterterrorism units. K-9, CBRN and other special-purpose units from around the country have also deployed to Washington to support the security effort.

Lt. Brian Hillman, the operations section chief for the Coast Guard Enhanced Mobile Incident Command Post speaks with officers from Maryland Transportation Authority Police on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (USCG)

Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Tiemann and Petty Officer 3rd Class Killian Bonanno, crewmembers from Maritime Safety and Security Team 91106, prepare gear at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (USCG)

K-9 Jenny, a crewmember attached to Maritime Safety and Security Team 91108, sits with her handler after conducting a canine explosive detection team patrol (USCG)

Petty Officer 1st Class Weldon James and Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Marks of the Coast Guard National Strike Force Atlantic Strike Team practice the operation of an iRobot military robot (USCG)

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91112, based in New Orleans, and the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, homeported in Cape May, N.J., conduct a patrol ahead on the Potomac River (USCG)

Petty Officer Sean Tocci, a boatswain’s mate with Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91110, based in Cape Cod, Mass., stands bow gunner duty during a security patrol (USCG)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Chock, homeported in Curtis Bay, Md., anchors in the Washington area for the inauguration security plan (USCG)