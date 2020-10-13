Photos: Two Infants Rescued from Grounded Boats During Hurricane Delta

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 10-12-2020 10:14:49

On Friday, as Hurricane Delta approached the Louisiana-Texas border, U.S. Coast Guard servicemembers rescued six people from grounded fishing vessels near Gilchrist, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass, about 80 miles to the west of Hurricane Delta's trackline. There were four adults and two infants on board, and they did not have lifejackets. The occupants were concerned about the possibility of a rollover due to the worsening weather.

A Station Galveston response boat crew, an Air Station Houston helicopter crew and an Air Station Mobile helicopter crew launched to assist. The response boat crew arrived on scene, safely removed all six people (and three dogs) from the vessels, then transported them to Station Galveston.

All images courtesy USCG

“This case demonstrated exceptional teamwork by all crews involved as well as the importance of being prepared while out on the water,” said Master Chief Aaron Pitney, officer-in-change of Station Galveston. “We encourage all mariners on the water to monitor weather conditions throughout the duration of a voyage and ensure their vessel are equipped with proper safety equipment, such as a VHF radio and sufficient lifejackets for everyone aboard."

Image courtesy USCG