Photos: Three Giant STS Cranes Arrive in San Francisco Bay

Image courtesy Port of Oakland By The Maritime Executive 12-31-2020 04:25:00

On Wednesday morning, three new STS cranes passed through San Francisco Bay aboard the heavy lift ship Zhen Hua 35, drawing attention of residents around the city. The new cranes will be the tallest ever at Oakland, and they rank among the largest in the U.S.

Stevedoring Services of America (SSA) purchased the three cranes from ZPMC - the market-leading Chinese STS crane-builder - for its marine terminal at Oakland (Oakland International Container Terminal). SSA's investment in the three new cranes is valued at about $30 million.

“Taller cranes are needed for efficiently handling cargo that arrives on ultra-large container ships,” said SSA Containers President Edward DeNike in a statement. “This new infrastructure is a commitment to the port that we will continue our maritime business at Oakland well into the future.”

SSA currently operates 10 cranes at Oakland International Container Terminal. The new Super-Post-Panamax models will have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock and an outreach of 225 feet across the deck. The port said it would remove three older cranes from the site when the new ones arrive.

“There’s no better demonstration of our maritime partner’s faith in the Port of Oakland, than investing in these huge ship-to-shore cranes,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes.