Photos: Progress as More Containers Are Removed in Long Beach Recovery



Efforts are continuing in the Port of Long Beach to clean up from last week’s container collapse. The Unified Command overseeing the operations reported as of Sunday, September 14, that nearly half of the containers estimated to have fallen from the vessel have been recovered, while they have also secured containers remaining aboard the containership Mississippi.

The Southern California US Coast Guard reported on Sunday that eight more submerged containers had been located and that they were being removed. In total, it said 32 containers had been recovered as of Sunday out of the estimated 75 boxes that fell from the Mississippi on September 9. The first two containers were recovered on Wednesday, the day after the incident, while the Coast Guard said sonar surveys were underway to locate the submerged containers. The Unified Command reports it is continuing to conduct surveys, drone overflights, and dive operations.

Two bays on the Mississippi collapsed on Tuesday, leaving numerous boxes askew. Some later fell onto the dock. Now, the port and the Unified Command are reporting unaffected containers have been secured. A small fuel leak from the emissions barge was also secured last week.

“In just a few days, we have made significant progress in securing the vessel cargo and recovering containers,” said Capt. Stacey Crecy, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach. “This progress was made possible due to the dedication of all participating agencies, vessel managers, the Port of Long Beach, the ITS terminal, and highly skilled ILWU labor working together.”

Cargo operations are largely unaffected, they report, except at the single berth. A 500-yard safety zone remains in place, and the USCG is helping to navigate vessels around the zone to continue port operations.

The incident comes as the port continues to see strong volumes. The Port of Long Beach reported today that it had its second-busiest August on record and the sixth-busiest month in its 114-year history. Container volume was 901,846 TEU, which was down approximately 4.5 percent from July but only 1.3 percent down from the record set a year ago in August. Imports were down 3.6 percent and exports off more than 8 percent, while empties leaving the port were up 3.7 percent. The Port of Long Beach notes its volume is up 8.3 percent so far in 2025 to nearly 6.6 million TEU.

The Port of Long Beach notes that retailers have continued to rush merchandise imports during the pause in tariffs. Recently, the National Retail Federation, however, predicted that container imports would continue month-to-month declines before leveling off at a reduced rate.