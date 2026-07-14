Photos: Cameroon Reopens Primary Port After Bulker and Cargo Ship Collide

Officials in Cameroon’s Port of Douala-Bonabéri reported that they have been able to resume operations after a bulker and a cargo ship collided early on Sunday, July 12. A crisis team responded as the cargo ship Black Rhino, loaded with containers, began sinking, potentially blocking access to the country’s main port.

The Port of Douala-Bonabéri handles the majority of Cameroon’s trade. It is also a critical transshipment port, maintaining a transit corridor inland to Chad and the Central African Republic.

The Port Authority said the bulker Sea Honor (28,400 dwt) was outbound in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The Chinese vessel, which is registered in Tuvalu, was built in 1998 and is 177 meters (582 feet) in length.

It is unclear how it happened, but the bulker rammed a small cargo ship, Black Rhino (5,113 dwt), which was inbound. The Cypriot vessel is 100 meters (330 feet) in length. Images show a large gash, and the vessel immediately began taking on water. The bulker has a smaller gash on its bulbous bow above the waterline.

Details of the damage to Black Rhino

Sea Honor was moved to an anchorage position

The crew of the Black Rhino abandoned their ship while the authorities worked to ground the vessel intentionally so that it would not block the channel. The Sea Honor was towed into an anchorage position. The Port Authority said there were no reported injuries among the crew aboard either vessel.

The Port Authority said that its initial investigation suggests a loss of control by the Black Rhino. A further technical investigation is continuing.

Black Rhino was grounded to prevent it from blocking the channel.

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Built in 1997, the Black Rhino was cited for 31 deficiencies in a 2024 Port State inspection in Belgium and detained for 15 days. The ship, however, had two clean inspections in 2025 with no reported problems.

Cameroon’s transport minister announced on Tuesday, July 14, that port operations had resumed.

