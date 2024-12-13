Philippines Accuses Chinese Coast Guard of Using Dredgers for AIS Spoofing



During a briefing on Friday, December 13, in Manila, Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard accused a China Coast Guard vessel and dredgers of AIS Spoofing to create panic and uncertainty. Tarriela presented a 60-day analysis of the AIS track of CCG 21543 saying it is evident the vessel “could not realistically navigate those routes.”

The latest incident took place as tensions remain high as China and the Philippines are trading verbal accusations after the latest incident in which the Chinese used water canons and bumped a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

Tarriela said the investigation followed an incident on December 10. An independent watchdog group reported to the Philippine Coast Guard that the China Coast Guard vessel CCG 21543 appeared to be near the Zambales province in Central Luzon. The Philippine Coast Guard responded by sending its patrol boat BRP Teresa Magbanua to investigate.

On its way to the area of the supposed sighting, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel identified five vessels from AIS transmissions. In addition to the China Coast Guard vessel 21543, there were three Chinese-flagged dredgers and an additional dredger flagged in Sierra Leone. However, when the Teresa Magbanua reached the area it only found the three Chinese dredgers.

Tarriela told reporters that it is possible “the dredgers are being contracted by the CCG to do AIS spoofing for them.”

The Coast Guard boarded one of the three dredgers and reported it had a crew of Chinese and Filipinos. They found no irregularities and reported that all the licenses were valid. The PCG was not able to board the other two dredgers.

Philippine Coast Guard released a chart showing 60 days of AIS Signals from CCG 21543

The Philippine Coast Guard also tried to track CCG 21543 and analyzed 60 days of its AIS transmissions. The chart presented showed the vessel appearing in Manila, Zambales province, China, and even South Africa.

“It is clear that the Chinese Coast Guard is engaging in AIS spoofing to mislead the international community, confuse authorities, and instigate public concern,” Tarriela writes in a social media posting with the track chart.

He said it in the intent of the Coast Guard to intensify its inspections not only of the three dredgers in the recent incident but all other dredgers operating in and around Manila Bay. He highlighted that AIS spoofing is a detainable offense.

China has repeatedly dismissed the Philippines’ claims as propaganda. They contend that the Philippines is the instigator of the clashes for invading Chinese waters and that the Philippines has been warned. China vows to continue to protect its sovereign waters.