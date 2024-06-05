Philippine Marines Drew Firearms When China Coast Guard Neared Outpost

Officials with the Armed Forces of the Philippines have confirmed that a squad of Philippine Marines drew weapons when China Coast Guard personnel moved in to seize an airdropped shipment of food at Second Thomas Shoal last month.

The Philippines has accused the China Coast Guard of seizing essential supplies that were air-dropped to the garrison on the BRP Sierra Madre in mid-May. China routinely blockades the outpost using its coast guard and maritime militia vessels, and this often forces the Armed Forces of the Philippines to deliver goods to the military detachment at Second Thomas Shoal by parachute.

Philippine military officials said that China Coast Guard personnel in rigid inflatable boats intercepted one out of the four parcels that were parachute-dropped during an airborne supply run in mid-May. During that altercation, the China Coast Guard boats moved to within five meters of the BRP Sierra Madre, the grounded landing ship that serves as the Philippine base on the reef. As a precautionary measure, the marines followed their rules of engagement and deployed small arms.

"Whenever you see imminent threats coming your way, you best be prepared," said AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner. "It's part of the rules of engagement."

Chinese state news network CGTN claimed earlier this week that Philippine personnel had pointed their guns at the China Coast Guard during the altercation. The footage showed armed personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, but the imagery did not apear to show whether weapons had ever been trained on a target.

WATCH: Video released by the AFP shows two China Coast Guard rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) rushing to pick up airdropped food supplies meant for Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. (????: AFP) | via @biancadava pic.twitter.com/4ncZVQft1N — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 4, 2024

Footage appears to show Philippine personnel pointing guns at China Coast Guard officers - CGTN



Higgins Note: The shape the ship is in they should think twice about engaging with CCP pic.twitter.com/OUyHhzSDTj — Higgins Adventures Network (@RandyHiggins757) June 3, 2024

Following this run-in, according to the AFP, the Chinese boat team opened the airdrop parcel and dumped the food supplies over the side. Philippine forces were able to recover some of the goods from the water.

"Our personnel are governed by the Rules of Engagement (ROE) and clearly acted with the highest level of professionalism," said the AFP in a statement. "Foreign vessels that venture dangerously close to our military vessel and in violation of safe distance protocols necessitate heightened vigilance."