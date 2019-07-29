Phase 1 of Jurong Port Tank Terminals Open

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-29 21:01:50

Singapore's Jurong Port has officially opened a new 252,000 cubic meter storage facility for clean petroleum products including low sulfur fuel.

The new $140 million liquid bulk terminal is located on 16 hectares of existing land in Jurong Port, with a total capacity of 480,000 cubic meters. It will be supported by four jetties with draft of up to 17.6 meters capable of handling vessels up to 180,000dwt.

Jurong Island is key to Singapore’s energy and chemicals industry and is currently home to over 100 refineries, crackers, petrochemical and specialty chemicals manufacturers. To optimize product transfers, the facility had been designed with a direct pipeline connection to Jurong Island. This means that the companies there no longer need to charter vessels when transferring products from Jurong Island to Jurong Port.

The terminal project is a joint venture between port operator Jurong Port and Germany's Oiltanking. It has been partially operational since April and has already processed over one million tons of product. PetroChina is the first customer and is using the full capacity built to date.

When Phase 2 is completed, the facility will be able to offer an additional 310,000 cubic meters of clean petroleum product storage.

Over the past 50-plus years, Jurong Port has served as our maritime gateway for general and bulk cargo. More than 15,000 vessels called at Jurong Port in the past year, supporting trade and carrying goods for Singapore’s construction, offshore marine and manufacturing industries.

