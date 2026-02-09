PaxOcean Opens New Singapore Shipyard to Handle Larger Projects



PaxOcean marked the opening of its new Singapore shipyard, which is larger and incorporates the latest technologies to strengthen Singapore’s newbuilding, fabrication, conversion, and repair capabilities. The yard replaces the older yard launched in 2007 and will feature a center for R&D, along with a purpose-built innovation hub.

The company reports it spent two years developing the new facility located in the Jurong Industrial Estate and invested more than S$200 million (US$158 million) in its development. At 17.26 hectares, it replaces the smaller facility that was located in the 33 Tuas Crescent.

The new facility features two large graving docks, one floating dock, expanded quayside capacity, and dedicated, integrated workshops to support complex and high-value maritime and offshore assets. PaxOcean says it will be able to handle more complex projects, ranging from repair and upgrades to newbuilding and conversion projects.

It is also a highly energy-efficient facility with other elements anticipated in the design. It has an energy-efficient infrastructure and greener operations and a phased roadmap that includes electrification initiatives, smart energy, and logistics solutions.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The company has committed to a further S$3.5 million investment in R&D over the next three years. It says its new Centre of Excellence will strengthen capabilities in carbon capture, utilization, and storage, systems integration, simulation, and digital twin applications. It will have positions for 12 engineering and research roles. A first for a shipyard in Singapore, it will also have a purpose-built innovation hub, which will permit it to accelerate the development of practical marine solutions for its parent company, Kuok Maritime Group.

PaxOcean currently has five shipyards operating across three countries: Singapore, China, and Indonesia. It is also currently building a Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) facility in Saudi Arabia.