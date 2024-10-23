OSM Thome Continues Consolidation Acquiring Klaveness Ship Management

Norway’s Torvald Klaveness announced today the sale of its Klaveness Ship Management operation to OSM Thome citing the need for increased scale and investment in the ship management sector. OSM Thome which has been driving consolidation in the sector will maintain the Klaveness operation while the Norwegian shipowner will contract with the new owners for ship management for Klaveness Combination Carriers.

Torvald Klaveness Group said the decision to sell this branch of its operations is driven by the need for scale and investment capacity to address future demands and to strengthen the development of ship management activities linked to the Klaveness Combination Carriers. The group currently operates eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with three additional CABU vessels under construction for delivery in 2026.

This transfer of ownership represents a new operations model that integrates the expertise, focus, and quality we’ve built over many years in our ship management operations with the necessary scale,” said Ernst Meyer, CEO of Torvald Klaveness.

The transaction is set to take effect starting in January 2025 and OSM Thome will establish an office in Oslo at Torvald Klaveness to handle the ship management for Klaveness Combination Carriers. Klaveness Ship Management will retain its identity and Torvald Klaveness and OSM Thome have agreed to cooperate to explore new ways to modernize ship management through new technology and digitalization.

With OSM Thome as the new owner of Klaveness Ship Management, Klaveness Combination Carriers report it will gain access to additional technical resources and scale that will further improve activities and support future expansion. The highly qualified and specialized crewing pool will continue to be dedicated to the Klaveness Combination Carrier fleet. In the agreement with OSM Thome, special emphasis has been put on protecting Klaveness Combination Carrier’s unique expertise in operating the combination carriers.

“Our focus will be on maintaining continuity, and building on the high standards of safety, quality, and efficiency of operating the Klaveness Combination Carriers,” said Finn Amund Norbye, CEO of OSM Thome. “We will also work together on future-oriented solutions by utilizing new technology and ensuring environmentally friendly operations.”

For OSM Thome it is the next step in a strategy that has seen the company expand its operations. OSM Maritime Group and Thome Group agreed at the beginning of 2023 to merge their operations to create the current operation which employs around 29,000 seafarers and 1,600 shore-based professionals, serving several international leading shipping groups. At the time they cited the opportunity to build a stronger platform to address the emerging challenges in ship management.

