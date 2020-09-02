One Worker Killed, One Injured in Accident at Petronas LNG

[Brief] One contractor was killed and another injured during maintenance operations at the Petronas LNG terminal at the port of Bintulu, Sarawak, reported state energy company Petronas on Monday.

The accident occurred at about 1400 hours during work on the facility's acid gas removal unit drain system. Both contractors were sent to the hospital, where one was declared dead. The survivor is still receiving treatment, Petronas said.

"[An] investigation is currently being carried out and all relevant authorities have been informed of the incident. The operations at Petronas LNG Complex remain unaffected and further information with regard to the investigation outcome will be provided in due course," said Petronas subsiary Malaysia LNG, which manages the first of the site's four LNG plant units. "MLNG is deeply saddened by the incident and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased."

Petronas LNG is a 700-acre, nine-train liquefaction complex with a combined capacity of about 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), putting it among the largest LNG terminals in the world. It draws its gas supplies from offshore wells operated by Petronas and by Royal Dutch Shell.

