ONE and Ningbo Zhoushan Use Containerized Power for First Time in China

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZPG) recently completed the first demonstration in China of shore power for a containership utilizing a self-contained Lift-on/Lift-off operation. The novel approach to providing shore power helps to address situations where cabling and the other necessary equipment is not available but the vessel and port are prepared for shore power.

Demands and regulations requiring the use of shore power while vessels on dock are growing and soon to become far more universal. For ports, shore power requires a costly investment in equipment and expanding the generation capability or working with the power supplier and grid operator to support the demand from a docked ship. Vessels also need to be outfitted to accept shore enabling them to turn off generators.

A milestone was achieved on December 4 at a terminal in the Ningbo Zhoushan port complex as an Alternative Marine Power (AMP) container was deployed for the first time in China. ONE highlights it has been using a similar approach on the U.S. West Coast for nearly a decade. It was pleased to introduce the concept to China and demonstrate the potential solution.

“The use of an AMP unit is a familiar and effective approach within this industry,” said ONE’s Global Chief Officer, Hiroki Tsujii. “To be successful, close cooperation among various concerned parties is necessary. We believe this will contribute to carbon footprint reduction in a practical and expedited way, and we hope it is a good symbol of collaboration among relevant parties.”

The container which has cabling and the necessary equipment is normally lifted from the dock onto the vessel where the crew makes the necessary connections so that the vessel can use shore power. At the end of the port call the process is reversed and the container offloaded before the vessel departs.

The demonstration of the system was in coordination with a symposium on December 6 hosted by the line and port to share best practices and explore innovative approaches to shore power utilization. Experts from ONE and NZPG shared insights into the benefits of shore power, operational procedures, and technical specifications of the AMP container and its application.

ONE highlights that it is committed to exploring innovative solutions to reduce its environmental impact. By collaborating with like-minded partners like NZPG, the company aims to support the adoption of sustainable port operations and contribute to a greener future.

