On Women in Maritime Day, IMO Promotes Networking for Gender Equality

For the second annual International Day for Women in Maritime, IMO has focused on "mobilizing networks for gender equality," inviting women in the industry to share how the power of networking has helped them in their career.

“Women are working in all facets of the maritime sector across the globe, on shore and at sea to support the transition to a decarbonized, digitalized and more sustainable future for the industry. There is still a significant gender imbalance in maritime. Times are changing – but we need to accelerate that change. The benefits for the whole sector of improved diversity in the workforce is evident," said IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim. “The theme for this year highlights the importance of collaboration and networking in achieving gender equality in the maritime sector."

Lim highlighted the eight IMO-established Women in Maritime Associations (WIMAs), which parallel the local organizations of the long-established Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA). IMO's WIMA groups have regional coverage in Africa, the Mideast, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific, covering some 152 countries and 490 participants.

IMO is marking the occasion with a two-day conference at IMO Headquarters in London.

In a statement, WISTA called on the industry to celebrate women who are working in maritime and promote the recruitment and retention of female employees in the sector. The organization also called on IMO to strengthen its commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal 5, the international goal to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

“Through dedicated collaboration we will bring about real change for all” said President of WISTA International Elpi Petraki in a statement.