Oil Leak Causes Salvage Effort for Grounded Tanker to be Suspended

The Japan Coastguard is reporting that efforts to remove a small tanker that grounded earlier in the week have been suspended. The majority of the crew was evacuated from the ship after it shifted while an investigation was seeking the source of an oil slick that formed on Wednesday, January 8.

The vessel, the 5,000 dwt Sanwa Maru, grounded at the southern end of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. Asahi Tanker Company confirmed the incident reporting the vessel grounded around 1830 on January 6. Initial reports said there were no injuries and that the vessel had not suffered damage.

The Japan Coastguard dispatched vessels and there was an attempt on January 7 to pull the tanker which is owned by Wako Kisen off the rocks. They were unable to dislodge the vessel and additional tugs were being dispatched.

This morning however the crew of the vessel reported the ship had shifted listing 5 degrees to starboard and raising concern. They requested assistance in removing the crew. The Japan Coastguard reports seven of the 11 crewmembers aboard were rescued while four have remained aboard to continue the efforts to free the vessel.

An oil slick appeared and people said there was a strong smell of oil around the vessel. Asahi Tanker reports the vessel is loaded with 3,919 kiloliters of kerosene and 700KL of diesel fuel. The slick extended nearly a mile and a half from the ship but the Coastguard believed it was a small leak and that the cargo tanks remain intact.

The salvage operation was suspended while they investigate the leak and attempt to prevent it from growing. Salvage efforts may be resumed on January 9 after the situation is accessed.