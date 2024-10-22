Nuclear Transport Ship to Test UK’s First Rigid Sail

In a unique collaboration, a ship designed to transport spent nuclear fuel operating for the UK government will also become the first to trial a new wind-assisted propulsion technology. Pacific Grebe (4,900 dwt) arrived in Southampton, UK yesterday October 21, sporting the first-of-its-kind installation of the FastRig designed by a UK company Smart Green Shipping.

The ship, which was built in 2010, is one of the three designed specifically to transport nuclear material. It measures 341 feet (104 meters) and has four specially designed holds each shielded to carry up to a total of 20 flasks of nuclear waste. The ship operates for Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), part of the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, a public body responsible for the clean-up of the UK’s nuclear legacy. The ship sails more than 10,000 miles on its voyages without stopping and operating at a speed of up to 14 knots.

The ship has left its home port of Barrow-in-Furness and will be running sea trials this month after receiving the first 20-meter (65-foot) FastRig, a retractable, rigid wing sail. The sail is manufactured from 100 percent recyclable materials.

According to Smart Green Shipping (SGS), which is working with the University of Southampton on testing, the rigid wing will be capable of reducing fuel consumption by up to 30 percent. It employs an intelligent, autonomous system making it easy to operate, and requires a limited amount of deck space. It also can be retracted to enable port operations.

“NTS is allowing SGS to undertake formal sea trials which gives us accurate, independently verified performance data against which we can corroborate the digital models and tank testing results the University of Southampton have been developing,” explained Diane Gilpin, CEO of Smart Green Shipping.

The system underwent its first tests during the voyage to Southampton. The retraction system was demonstrated during presentations in Southampton.



The rigid sail is 65 feet high (Image copyright CDFmedia.co.uk courtesy of NTS)

The FastRig wingsail the companies explained is a lightweight, retractable solution that uses specialist sensors and automated technology to adapt to changing weather conditions, allowing it to deploy and retract as necessary to ensure both fuel efficiency and safety.

“While this is still a trial at this stage, it’s the first real-world application of this wing and could change the way all ships sail, drastically reducing emissions and fuel usage across the industry,” said Pete Buchan, NTS’s Managing Director of Shipping. “We’re really proud of the role we’ve had in this project and can’t wait to see the final results of the trial.”

The trial is part of the growing number of ships and shipping companies looking to wind-assisted propulsion in their effort to enhance sustainable operations. Smart Green Shipping reports it has received a further $2.6 million in funding from Drax, a UK renewable energy company, and a matching grant from the UK’s Clean Maritime competition.

