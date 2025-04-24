NTSB Cites Inexperienced Pilot Using Cell Phone in Ohio River Tow Incident

The NTSB released a report on a 2024 incident in which a towing vessel moving coal barges struck a vane dike on the Ohio River resulting in an estimated $1.3 million in damages to the barge, cargo, and dam rates. It found that the pilot did not effectively compensate for the outdraft current while navigating out of the locks near Louisville, Kentucky, but that a lack of communication, an inexperienced pilot, and the use of a personal cell phone contributed to the incident.

The report recognizes that the upstream section of the McAlpine Locks and Dam is uniquely difficult to navigate, even under ideal circumstances. It highlights that there have been nine reported incidents in the area involving tow vessels since January 2020, totaling over $2.7 million in property damage.

“Lock canal entrances near dams present unique hazards for vessels transiting inland rivers,” the report said. “Fast moving river water near low-flow canal waters can produce outdraft currents. Mariners should thoroughly assess the potential impact of outdraft currents when entering or exiting locking channels. Vessel horsepower and vessel handling should be carefully considered.”

In this instance, the towing vessel Amber Brittany, built in 1982 and 138 feet in length, was pushing 15 loaded coal barges along the Ohio River. On March 8, 2024, the vessel was waiting its turn to enter the McAlpine Locks when the captain was relieved by the pilot. The captain and pilot discussed the upcoming locking procedure and transit strategy. The captain recommended favoring the left descending bank to avoid the effects of outdraft. He also warned of shoaling on the left descending bank.

During the investigation, it came out that the company personnel was under the impression that the pilot had previous experience operating tows on the Ohio River. However, the pilot told the Coast Guard and NTSB investigators that he had not previously operated on the Ohio River. This led the NTSB to the conclusion that the pilot’s inexperience in a challenging location contributed to the contact.

(Source NTSB)

An analysis of the AIS signal showed that as the tow vessel was exiting the lock area its course alerted appreciably to port. The pilot blamed an outdraft current saying he had attempted to counter it and then realizing the tow was going to contact the vane dike, attempted to land as softly as possible.

The second barge contacted the vane dike mooring cell and the tow broke apart. Ten of the 15 barges broke free and floated downstream. One of the barges ultimately sank. Another barge began taking on water and was pushed to the bank.

Further investigation however revealed that the pilot was also on his personal cell phone. Records indicated the pilot was using the phone just before the contact. The first in a series of outgoing and income text messages coincided with the Amber Brittany’s departure from the sailing line. In all, the NTSB reports that the pilot sent 16 messages starting before the contact and continuing afterward over a 20-minute period and made two outgoing calls after the contact happened. In the three minutes prior to the contact, the pilot sent three messages and received three incoming messages.

The NTSB warns that mariners should avoid using mobile devices, especially while maneuvering in unfamiliar areas of restricted navigation.

“Using cell phones and other wireless electronic devices has been demonstrated to be visually, manually, and cognitively distracting. Talking on cell phones can have serious consequences in safety-critical situations, and sending or reading text messages is potentially even more distracting than talking because texting requires visual attention to the display screen of the device,” the report highlights.

It is not the first time personal cell phone usage has been documented during incidents. The NTSB said the pilot on the containership Ever Forward was busy on his personal cell phone when the boxship grounded in the Chesapeake Bay. That same year a bulker and an OSV were in a collision 66 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The master of the OSV later admitted to the NTSB that he had made a personal call using his cell phone, and was using dictation to send personal text messages. At the same time, the second officer on the bridge of the bulker was also distracted while he had begun printing updates for electronic navigation charts and digital publications.

NTSB in its role can only conclude the probable cause of the incidents. The U.S. Coast Guard and other local authorities are responsible for the regulations and disciplinary actions. The Coast Guard has also issued warnings against using personal devices which could cause distractions while navigating.

