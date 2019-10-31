Norwegian Spirit to Undergo Major Revitalization

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-31 20:04:58

Norwegian Cruise Line ship Norwegian Spirit is being renovated as part of the company's “The Norwegian Edge” program.

Norwegian Spirit will enter dry dock at Chantier Naval de Marseille in France on January 2, 2020 for an over $100 million revitalization - the largest in the company's history. As part of the nearly 40-day renovation, the ship will be fitted with 14 new venues, additional staterooms and an expanded Mandara Spa.

New complimentary dining venues will be introduced including an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Café; the Great Outdoors Bar; and Waves Pool Bar. Making their debut are the restaurant Onda by Scarpetta, the Bliss Ultra Lounge and the Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge.

Splash Academy, the children’s waterpark, will be replaced with the adults-only retreat Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue.

Mandara Spa will double in size to nearly 7,000 square feet and include a relaxation area with heated loungers, a new Jacuzzi room, a sauna, steam room and water therapy experience. The Pulse Fitness Center will be expanded. The ship will also debut new hull art.

Norwegian Spirit will be the first in the company’s fleet to visit Bali (Celun Bawang), Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia; Beppu, Kumamoto, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan; Taipei (Keelung) Taiwan; and Yangon, Myanmar. Following two, 20-day expeditions exploring Greece, Israel, Egypt and Abu Dhabi from Rome (Civitavecchia); and Seychelles, Madagascar and South Africa from Dubai; she will offer a series of destination-rich voyages to Southeast Asia, China and Japan from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; and Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan, through 2020.