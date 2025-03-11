Norwegian Reefer Goes Aground in the Hebrides

This week, a Norwegian reefer ship narrowly avoided disaster after grounding on a remote shore in the Hebrides.

At about 0200 hours on Monday morning, the Norwegian-flagged reefer Rotsund dragged anchor and grounded on a rocky shoreline near the village of Breakish on the Isle of Skye. HM Coastguard received a distress call from the ship and called two local RNLI lifeboat stations in the port towns of Kyle and Portree.

The Kyle RNLI volunteer rescue team got under way at about 0225 and were on scene by 0240. They found that the Rotsund's stern was aground on the rocks, and that the wind and the seas were setting the vessel towards shore. There was a risk that the ship could have been pushed broadside onto the rocks, Kyle RNLI helmsman Daniel Elliot said.

Courtesy Kyle RNLI

There were no signs of pollution in the water, and no injuries were reported, so the lifeboat stood by while the Rotsund made efforts to free herself from the rocks. Portree's lifeboat arrived at about 0340 and joined the standby operation.

At about 0415, Rotsund's crew managed to free the ship using their own thrusters and engines. The RNLI stood by until a tug arrived on scene to assist Rotsund, then headed back into port.

"It was important that we stayed on scene to ensure that there was no unseen damage underneath the waterline which could pose a risk to the crew, or any pollution coming from the vessel which could pose a danger to the environment," said Elliot.

Rotsund is a 2,700 dwt reefer operated by Norlines, a coastwise shipping company specializing in local logistics within Norway.

