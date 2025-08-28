Nord Stream Suspect Also Under Investigation for Tanker Attack in Italy

The Ukrainian military veteran arrested last week in connection with the Nord Stream pipeline attack is also under investigation for involvement in the blast that hit the tanker Seajewel, according to Italian media reports.

Serhii Kuzientsov, an ex-Ukrainian special forces soldier, was detained in the Italian resort town of Rimini last week by the Carabinieri. He has an outstanding warrant in Germany for involvement in the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipeline system, which badly damaged three out of the four Russian gas lines under the Baltic. According to Corriere della Sera, Kuzientsov had driven to Rimini in a car with Ukrainian plates, accompanied by his family, and had registered for lodging under his own name - hardly attempting to evade detection.

Kuzientsov faces extradition to Germany to stand trial for charges related to the Nord Stream attack, and he is fighting that process in court. At a hearing on Monday, he told the Bologna Court of Appeal that he was in Ukraine at the time of the Nord Stream attack, and denied any knowledge of it. He is in detention while the legal process moves forward, according to Corriere de Bologna - but there is a possibility that he could also be charged in Italy for a separate incident.

Prosecutors in Genoa have been conducting a terrorism investigation in connection with the attack on a crude oil tanker at Savona in February, and have previously told local media that they suspect a Ukrainian nexus. The vessel, Seajewel, is one of seven tankers that were hit by mysterious explosions in the first half of the year. All previously carried Russian cargoes, prompting speculation over possible Ukrainian involvement; Ukraine has invested significant resources in attacking the Russian energy industry, which is the financial foundation of the ongoing invasion.

The Genoa investigation is looking into Kuzientsov's potential involvement in the attack on the Seajewel, according to Corriere della Sera. That inquiry is ongoing, and could lead to additional charges of wrecking a vessel with an aggravating factor of terrorist intent.

Other arrests could be coming: German authorities have identified five more suspected accomplices in connection with the Nord Stream attacks, and have filed at least one other outstanding warrant.

