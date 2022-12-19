Noble Jackup Rig Evacuated Due to Leg Damage

Noble Regina Allen (File image courtesy Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has confirmed a leg damage incident aboard one of its jackup rigs off Trinidad and Tobago, resulting in a safety evacuation.

On Thursday, the jackup Noble Regina Allen was operating at a well site about 26 miles off the coast of Trinidad. It suffered a mechanical failure while it was preparing to reposition.

According to Noble, a technical failure in the jacking gear appears to have caused damage to the braces and joints on one of the rig's three legs, the one located nearest the bow. This damage meant that the rig could not fully retract the leg and was stuck in position. With the structural integrity of the leg compromised, Noble decided to evacuate all rig personnel.

The number of crewmembers aboard at the time of the incident was not disclosed, but the rig is capable of accommodating up to 150 people.

The rig's watertight integrity was confirmed by the crew before evacuation, and the rig completed all well operations before the incident, so the well is secure. In a statement, Noble said that it is working with the authorities in Trinidad & Tobago on the response to the incident.

Noble Regina Allen is a 10-year-old jackup rig built at Jurong Shipyard. It is rated for a water depth of up to 400 feet and a drilling depth of 35,000 feet. Its jacking system is the Friede & Goldman VFD-850 18-pinion design.

The rig is on contract to an undisclosed party for work off Trinidad & Tobago through September 2023. It is earning $107,000 per day for work on six wells, with options for three more.