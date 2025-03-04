Newport News Shipbuilding “Prints” First Manifold for USS Enterprise

Shipbuilding like other major industries continues to explore the use of additive manufacturing technology (commonly known as 3D printing) and how it can aid in construction and repairs. In the latest development, HII is highlighting that its Newport News Shipbuilding yard printed and installed the first-ever manifold using the technology for the soon-to-be-delivered aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.

“What started as a proof of concept quickly turned into a tangible result that is making a meaningful difference to improve efficiencies in shipbuilding,” said Dave Bolcar, NNS vice president of engineering and design. “The benefits of this innovation will extend well beyond Enterprise (CVN 80), as we incorporate our expertise in additive manufacturing into the fundamentals of shipbuilding.”

The valve manifold assembly, a specialized assembly that allows the distribution of a single source of fluid to multiple points on the ship, is installed in a pump room on Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise. The assembly is approximately 5 feet long and 1,000 pounds. Newport News collaborated with DM3D Technology to manufacture the manifold body.

According to the shipyard, it is another demonstration of its pursuit of opportunities to support construction using additive manufacturing. Similar manifolds planned for the next carrier in the class, Doris Miller (CVN 81), will also employ additive manufacturing rather than traditional casting methods.

This latest advancement in the development and deployment of additive manufacturing HII reports builds on Newport News’ prior certification and approval as a supplier for additive manufacturing components on Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) platforms. To date, the shipyard has created more than 55 additively manufactured parts installed on both new construction vessels and those currently in the fleet, with plans to install more than 200 additional parts this year.

Newport News highlights its growing use of 3D printing technology (HII)

Newport News says the use of certified 3D-printed parts has the potential to accelerate the construction and delivery of vessels to the U.S. Navy. The technology provides the opportunity to reduce lead times and improve manufacturing quality for critical components.

Four years ago, the U.S. Navy moved to accelerate the use of 3D printing after having installed its first-ever 3D part in 2018. First used as a source for critical and obsolete parts, the Navy moved in 2022 to install printers and test them on vessels on deployment. The USS Essex, a Wasp-class Landing Helicopter Dock, was the first to install a printer in July 2022, and as the technology has been proven the Navy is now ready to accept parts using the technology on its most advanced vessels including the newest carriers.

