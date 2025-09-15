New Zealand Reports Rescue Tug Reached Tanker Stranded Off South Island

An ocean-going rescue tug has reached a stranded product tanker located south of New Zealand’s South Island. Maritime New Zealand is monitoring the situation and reports there is no immediate danger, but the tow will have to wait for a break in the current heavy weather.

The Japanese-owned product tanker Golden Mind (12,488 dwt) has been stranded near Stewart Island off the south coast of the South Island since Wednesday, September 10. AIS signals show the vessel departed the southern port of Bluff on September 9 and was bound for Timaru, New Zealand, where it was due to arrive on Saturday.

The tanker is registered in Panama. It is 407 feet (124 meters) in length

Maritime New Zealand reports it was advised the tanker, which was built in 2020, had experienced “steering difficulties.” The vessel’s owners contracted the ocean-going tug MMA Vision to aid the vessel. MMA Vision is under contract to Maritime New Zealand as a rescue tug in case of emergency for the Cook Strait ferries, but the authorities emphasized the tow was a private, commercial arrangement.

The reports indicate the tanker, which had traveled from Risdon, Australia, to Bluff, New Zealand, had not issued a distress call. The crew remained aboard the vessel.

Gale-force winds are currently impacting the region. Maritime New Zealand said the weather would determine when the tug was able to attach a line and begin towing the tanker. The plan is to take it to Timaru, a port on the east coast of the South Island.