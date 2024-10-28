New Mein Schiff Cruise Ship Completes Maneuvers During Sea Trials

The innovative new cruise ship under construction at Fincantieri in Monfalcone, Italy for Germany’s Mein Schiff completed her first sea trials in October. At 160,000 gross tons, she will be the largest cruise ship in the fleet and the company’s first LGN dual-fuel cruise ship.

Named Mein Schiff Relax, the ship left the yard in Monfalcone and after a brief dry docking to clean its hull, began its first maneuverability tests. In addition to the zigzag course and basic maneuvering turns, the ship ran full astern tests and conducted a crash stop. The most spectacular tests caught in drone video were the 360-degree turning circle maneuver and a “Williamson turn,” a crash 180-degree turn used in man overboard and similar emergency situations.

German travel company TUI reports Mein Schiff Relax demonstrated great maneuverability at top speed and passed all the first-round tests. The ship, which is 1,093 feet (333 meters) in length, is scheduled to undergo its first tests of its new dual-fuel LNG propulsion system in the coming weeks.

The ship is powered with two Azipods and incorporates new design elements including an innovative bridge and improved catalytic converts, as well as a shore power connection. In the future, the ship and a sister ship still under construction at Fincantieri can also operate using future bio- or e-LNG fuels.

Passengers will also find new design elements aboard the ship which is the first the line has built in Italy. Previously they built seven cruise ships at Meyer Turku in Finland. The new ship will have features ranging from 14 restaurants and 17 bars and lounges to a 25-meter (82-foot) swimming pool, a new design for a roof over the pool and deck areas, and a design that emphasizes relaxation. The line is calling the new ship the “feel good ship.”

The two new ships are part of a large expansion of the brand which caters to German-speaking passengers. It is a joint venture with Royal Caribbean Group.

CEO Wybcke Meier highlights that the company introduced one new cruise ship, Mein Schiff 7, in June 2024, Mein Schiff Relax in 2025, and the sister ship to be named Mein Schiff Flow in 2026. “This will increase the capacity of the fleet by almost 60 percent,” said Meier. “The expansion of the fleet not only creates more capacity but also enables us to reach different target groups and open up new markets.”

Mein Schiff relax will be the largest cruise ship and first LNG-fueled in the line's fleet (TUI)

Construction for Mein Schiff Relax began in June 2022 and the ship was floated out in November 2023. The ship will enter service in March 2025 sailing from Malaga, Spain to the Canary Islands. Mein Schiff announced a unique christening event scheduled for April 9, 2025, where two other ships of the fleet, Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7, will join Mein Schiff Relax.

The line reports work is underway on its ninth cruise ship, Mein Schiff Flow. The second LNG vessel is due to enter service in 2026.

