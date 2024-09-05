New Concept Ocean Energy Support Vessel to be Built in Spain

Norwegian offshore support company Østensjø has ordered a new concept offshore support vessel to be built in Spain at the Astilleros Gondan shipyard. Called an Ocean Energy Support Vessel (OESV), the company reports it is a more versatile design for a broad range of offshore support tasks and will represent a major step in Østensjø’s efforts of continuous improvement and modernization of the fleet.

“In a rapidly changing industry, the main design objective has been to create a versatile vessel that can serve across segments,” said Kristian Helland Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi. “While we cannot predict the future, we are comfortable this vessel will meet both the current and future market needs and remain relevant for all activities we expect will take place in the ocean space for years to come.”

The vessel will be equipped to perform a wide range of operations within the offshore energy sector. Østensjø says the design is compatible with tasks including inspection, maintenance, repair, construction, walk-to-work/flotel services, and cable laying.

The vessel was designed by Salt Ship Design, located in Stord, Norway, and its concept is to be a versatile platform that ensures that the vessel can operate across multiple segments within the ocean space, ensuring efficiency and operational flexibility. It will be 120 meters (394 feet) long with a beam of 23 meters (75 feet). It will have a capacity to accommodate 180 people in high-standard daylight cabins.

The companies also highlight that the vessel’s design and technology will ensure low-emission operations without compromising performance. The newbuild will be equipped with a battery power hybrid propulsion system, coupled with other energy-saving equipment such as heat recovery systems to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the vessel’s design is prepared for low-carbon technology in the future.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered second half of 2027. Østensjø currently has 29 vessels and operates within the segments of offshore wind, towage, offshore oil and gas, and offshore accommodation, providing maritime services to the global offshore energy markets.