New Commissioners Appointed at Port of Stockton

William R. Trezza By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2020 07:19:41

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors has voted to appoint William R. Trezza to his first four-year term and Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard to an additional two-year term on the Stockton Port District Commission in the U.S.

Trezza is a native of Orange, New Jersey, and graduated from Villanova University in 1969 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and Accounting. He worked for the Comptroller of the Currency (a federal bank regulatory agency) from 1969 - 1982. He served as a bank examiner, and held several administrative positions in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

He joined BAC Community Bank in 1982 as Chief Financial Officer and became CEO in 1984. He held that position until his retirement on January 1, 2019; he continues to serve as Director of the Bank.

During his tenure at BAC Community Bank Trezza worked on numerous boards and served as chairman of several, Including Hospice of San Joaquin, Dameron Hospital Foundation and El Concilio. He still serves as chairman of the Dameron Hospital Association and the San Joaquin County Aviation Advisory Committee. He was a founding director of the Mary Graham Childrens’ Foundation and serves on its Endowment Committee. He serves on several other boards in the community such as the Bishop’s Finance Council, St. Mary’s High School Foundation, Job Redi, Ready to Work and the Pacific Italian Alliance.

He has received local awards such as the Dameron Heart of Gold and Goodwill Industries’ Helping Hands. He’s also been elected to St. Mary’s High School Hall of Fame.

Trezza resides in Stockton with his partner Debbie Hagen and they have five children aged 14 - 31 and two grandchildren.

Blanchard, who has been on the commission since 2008, holds a doctorate in psychology from the University of the Pacific and is professor emeritus of San Joaquin Delta College Psychology Department and the University of the Pacific School of Education. She previously served eight years on the Stockton City Planning Commission and two years on the San Joaquin County Planning Commission. Blanchard is the Past President of the Association of Pacific Ports.

The Port District Commission consists of seven members – four appointed by the City of Stockton and three by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. The Commissioners are R. Jay Allen, Anthony Barkett, Gary Christopherson, Vice Chairman Michael Patrick Duffy and Chairman Stephen Griffen.

The Port of Stockton is an inland facility situated on a deep-water channel located in the extended San Francisco Bay Area. Operating since 1933, the Port of Stockton is the fourth largest port in California and handles dry bulk, breakbulk, liquid bulk, warehousing and project cargoes. Services include stevedoring, warehousing, inventory management and transloading.