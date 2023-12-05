New Chinese Naval Base in Cambodia Receives First PLA Navy Warships

The newly-built Chinese naval base at Ream, Cambodia, has welcomed its first PLA Navy warships, the Cambodian ministry of defense has confirmed.

Satellite imagery shows several ships alongside the brand new finger pier that Chinese contractors have installed at Ream, where the Cambodian military has leased the north half of an existing naval base to Chinese forces. It appears to be the first time that the pier has received ships (other than construction barges and dredgers related to the project). Imagery obtained by Planet Labs for Radio Free Asia clearly shows two surface combatants alongside the pier. Open-source intelligence analysts have verified the find (below).

Modernized by China, the newly developed pier at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base is now operational, recent images show vessels berthing onsite !

In a post on Facebook, Cambodian minister of defense Tea Seiha said that a number of Chinese PLA Navy warships have arrived at Ream in order to support training for the Cambodian Navy. He visited the base to greet them, accompanied by his predecessor (and father), the still-influential Cambodian politician Tia Banh.

The U.S. military has warned of Chinese plans to build a large base at Ream. In 2020, U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal that they had an early draft of an agreement between Cambodia and China on the future use of the base. The deal would purportedly allow Chinese forces to use the northern half of the site for a period of 30 years, with automatic renewal thereafter. Cambodia's constitution forbids permanent foreign military bases, but Western analysts view the quasi-hereditary regime as a client of Beijing.

In 2022, contractors began building a large finger pier and a drydock at Ream. Both are far larger than needed for any vessel in the Cambodian Navy's small fleet. Tom Shugart, Adjunct Senior Fellow with the Defense Program at the Center for a New American Security, told RFA that the new pier's dimensions would be long enough for a Chinese carrier. The pier was completed in November, and the inaugural Chinese visit occurred last weekend.

On the same day, Cambodian ruler Hun Manet - son of longtime prime minister Hun Sen - welcomed General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, the top Chinese defense command. Manet held a reception to "meet and discuss work" at the presidential palace in Phnom Penh.