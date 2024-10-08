Navy Releases Name of Sailor Who Died Aboard Carrier USS Truman

A crewmember aboard the carrier USS Harry S. Truman died last week due to a medical emergency, the U.S. Navy confirmed Tuesday.

The sailor, identified as Florida resident Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Jelani Hill, had an unspecified medical event on October 1. The carrier was under way in the Atlantic, en route to the Middle East, so Hill was treated aboard in Truman's own intensive care unit.

"Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful," U.S. 6th Fleet said. "We mourn the loss of Petty Officer Hill. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time."

Hill had served in the Navy since 2018. His death was unrelated to shipboard operations, the service said.

USS Truman is under way to the Eastern Mediterranean, where she will join other Navy assets, including the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. The carrier is intended to help deter Iran as Israel conducts a limited invasion of southern Lebanon, where it aims to root out the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah. Truman replaces the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which was recalled to the U.S. in September after a long deployment.

Hezbollah has been launching missiles into Israel since last year, and the Israeli military has responded with a campaign of airstrikes and assassinations, including the elimination of top leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor, Hashem Safieddine. Iran attempted a retaliatory strike on Israeli territory on October 1 and launched about 180 missiles; many were shot down, with assistance from two U.S. Navy destroyers. An estimated 30 Iranian missiles hit Nevatim Airbase, but the attack caused little damage; Israel is widely expected to respond with a counterattack.