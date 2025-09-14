NATO Responds to Russian Fishing Vessel Adrift in Danish Straits

A brand new Russian fishing vessel broke down near the strategic southern entrance of the Oresund over the weekend, drifting in the sea lanes and attracting the attention of NATO member security forces.

The crab vessel Mechanic Stepanov was built at Otradnoye Shipyard on the Neva River, and it received its RS class certification on September 4. No problems were identified in inspections and sea trials, and the vessel was cleared to depart for the long voyage to its home port in the Kuril Islands.

The Stepanov got under way from St. Petersburg last Wednesday, but did not make it very far before running into trouble. The crab boat transited westbound through the Baltic and then suffered a blackout on Saturday night, reportedly due to a mechanical casualty. AIS data shows that the Stepanov was adrift in a busy shipping lane at the entrance to the Oresund for an extended period before going to anchor.

Given heightened tensions between Russia and NATO - and previous incidents in the Baltic and the Danish Straits - a security response from NATO members was inevitable. Photos captured by observer Christian Panton show the Latvian Navy minesweeper LNVS Virsaitis (A53) responding to the scene, along with the Danish patrol boat Bopa (MHV 911).

Swedish outlet Aftonbladet received an unconfirmed report that the crew of the fishing vessel requested a port of refuge in Sweden and were turned down, though this narrative was disputed by the authorities. After regaining power, Mechanic Stepanov transited north with a security escort and returned to its commercial voyage.