National Hurricane Center Hosts its First Webinars for Mariners

Next week, the National Hurricane Center will be hosting its first-ever live webinars on weather forecasting geared toward blue water mariners. The two sessions are available for up to 250 mariners at no cost to participants. The first, offered by the NHC's Hurricane Specialist Unit, will provide details on the process of hurricane analysis and prediction. The second, conducted by Dr. Chris Landsea of the NHC's Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch, will cover wave and wind prediction for the blue-water mariner.

To sign up, register at the links shown below the date/time of each.

Hurricane Analysis and Prediction

1-2 PM EDT, Thursday, July 9th

Dr. Mike Brennan

Chief, Hurricane Specialist Unit

National Hurricane Center

Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7939182445973937932

The Hurricane Specialist Unit (HSU) of the National Hurricane Center maintains a continuous watch on tropical cyclones and areas of disturbed weather within the North Atlantic and eastern North Pacific basins. The HSU prepares and issues analyses and forecasts in the form of text advisories and graphical products, issues coastal tropical cyclone watches and warnings for the United States and its Caribbean territories, and provides impact-based decision support services for federal, state, and local government partners.

HSU also coordinates with and provides watch and warning recommendations to other World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Region IV meteorological services. The HSU also conducts an extensive outreach and education program, training U.S. emergency managers, the media, and representatives from many other countries affected by tropical cyclones.

Wind and Wave Prediction for the Blue Water Mariner

1-2 PM EDT, Friday, July 10

Dr. Chris Landsea

Chief, Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch

National Hurricane Center

Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/824305374798355468

The Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch (TAFB) within the National Hurricane Center makes forecasts of wind speeds/wave heights and issues wind warnings year-round for 10,000,000 square nautical miles over the Atlantic Ocean as well as the eastern North Pacific Ocean. These warnings include tropical storms and hurricanes as well as winter storms, tradewind gales, and severe gap-wind events (for example, the “Tehuantepecers” south of Mexico).

TAFB provides these forecasts under the auspices of both the U.S. National Weather Service and the International Maritime Organization. This presentation will review the analyses and forecast that are currently provided 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, as well as the TAFB's decision support services for the U.S. Coast Guard.