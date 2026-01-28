Mystery Swirls Around Stateless Sanctioned Tanker in the Med

The situation around a stateless, sanctioned tanker that has been drifting in the Mediterranean remains unclear, with the latest reports suggesting it is now heading for the port of Tangier Med in Morocco. The tanker Chariot Tide (52,648 dwt) has been receiving international attention since it was first identified as drifting in the Mediterranean nearly a week ago.

The tanker, built in 2007 and apparently operating under a false flag of Mozambique, was first identified as in distress last Friday by the AI shipping intelligence firm Windward. They reported the ship was displaying an AIS status of “not under command” and being trailed by tugs. The ship had periodically switched back and forth between being underway at slow speeds and drifting, repeating the not under command message.

The ship is reported to have loaded approximately 300,000 barrels of diesel fuel at the Russian terminal of Primorsk and made its way through the Baltic and the Atlantic before starting to experience problems near Gibraltar. The problems are thought to have begun on January 22.

The tanker has been operating under EU and UK sanctions since 2024 and in 2025 claimed to be registered in Mozambique, Gambia, and Comoros, all reported to be false, as well as Tanzania. Its last listed inspections were in 2024, and in February of that year, authorities listed 14 deficiencies, including structural condition and operating issues. Ownership is listed as a shell corporation incorporated in the Marshall Islands.

Industry analyst Michelle Wiese Bockmann highlights that the lack of a flag, insurance, and clear ownership complicates the situation for the vessel to receive assistance and repairs. The speculation is that the crew is working to repair a problem with the engine or possibly the steering.

Spanish authorities acknowledged they were monitoring the tanker. AIS Signals shows a Spanish pollution control vessel shadowing the tanker, and at times, Spanish warships appear to also be operating close to the tanker. Reuters points out that it is unclear why Spain did not move to seize the ship, but the Chariot Tide appears to be attempting to stay outside Spanish territorial waters.

The tanker is showing on its AIS signal that it is back underway yet again, now at a speed of just over 3 knots. Reuters reported the tanker would proceed to Tangier Med escorted by the pollution control vessel. The Spanish vessel Clara Campoamor, which is sailing nearby, indicates on its AIS signal that it is on a SAR operation.

The situation comes as the EU has placed a new emphasis on enforcement in addition to the ongoing concerns for the environment and potential pollution from the shadow fleet. For now, everyone is waiting and watching the tanker and its next actions.

