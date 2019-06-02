MSC Opera Hits Dock, Tourist Boat in Venice

By MarEx 2019-06-02 17:13:41

The cruise ship MSC Opera hit a dock and a tourist boat in Venice on Sunday, injuring four people.

The 2,679-passenger ship hit the river boat River Countess at San Basilio Pier in the Giudecca Canal. The River Princess was moored and had 130 people on board.

MSC Opera was being assisted by two tugs at the time of the incident. Media reports that the ship may either have suffered a blackout or the towing cable broke. Strong currents then helped push her towards the dock.