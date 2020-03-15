MOUs Release Emergency System and Procedures Inspection Results

The Indian Ocean MOU and Tokyo MOU have released the results of their Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) on Emergency System and Procedures.

The CIC was carried out between September 1 and November 30, 2019 and aimed to establish that ships were capable of responding appropriately and promptly to emergency situations.

During the course of the campaign, 1,497 ships from 63 flag states were inspected by the Indian Ocean MOU. There were 62 detentions, nine relating to the CIC - a CIC topic related detention rate of 0.70 percent. The most significant deficiencies found during the campaign were related to:

• Crew were not familiar with the operation of emergency equipment (two percent);

• The muster list was not specified in accordance with the requirements of SOLAS 1996-1998 Amendment, Chapter III, Regulation 37 (one percent);

• Emergency fire pumps were not in full operational condition (one percent);

• Batteries and switchboard were not in good condition, wherever the emergency source of electrical power is an accumulator battery (one percent).

The Tokyo MOU encountered a higher detention rate: 7,174 vessels were inspected, of which 55 (0.77 percent) were detained as a direct result of the campaign. The most notable deficiencies found during the campaign were related to:

• The muster list details in accordance with the requirements: 178 deficiencies (2.48 percent)

• Emergency source of the electrical power supply to essential equipment: 151 deficiencies (2.10 percent)

• The damage control plan readily available: 137 deficiencies (1.91 percent)

• The steering gear system and its related emergency alarm operation: 127 deficiencies (1.77 percent)

• Capability of the public address system: 112 deficiencies (1.56 percent).

The Paris MOU is yet to release its CIC results.