MOL Signs Up for Northern Sea Route Cadetship Program

By MarEx 2019-06-08 23:40:21

On June 5, 2019, Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) signed an MOU with the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping in Russia for the training of seafarers on Northern Sea Route operations.

MOL has been operating icebreaking LNG carriers for the Yamal LNG project which navigate in the Northern Sea Route. MOL crews have had special training such as cold climate survival training at the Makarov Training Centre, part of Makarov University. Makarov Training Centre offers ice navigation simulator training approved by Class NK and accredited by the Russian Federation.

MOL has also started recruiting cadets from Makarov University, who are trained on board vessels operated by MOL, with the long-term plan that they will undertake the role of master or chief engineer on MOL fleet vessels in the future. The company aims to be one of the leading shipping companies in Northern Sea Route operations and has identified the need for specially-trained seafarers. New projects in the Arctic continue to be developed, and MOL is aiming to develop a specially trained crew pool with support from Makarov University.

On June 6, MOL participated in the first counsel of the Northern Sea Route organized by Directorate of the Northern Sea Route of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. The counsel was held inside the atomic icebreaker Arktika, which is currently under construction at the Baltic Shipyard in St.Petersburg. Also participating was Atomflot, which operates atomic icebreakers, the Russian State shipping company Sovcomflot as well as PAO Novatek, the main shareholder of the Yamal LNG project.