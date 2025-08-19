MOL and ITOCHU Plan Ammonia Bunkering Demonstrations in Singapore

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, which has announced its plans to operate some of the first ammonia-powered vessels, is joining with ITOCHU Corporation to advance plans for pioneering ammonia bunkering demonstrations. The announcement comes as the Global Maritime Forum’s Getting to Zero Coalition released its annual report highlighting that one of the largest challenges remaining for ammonia as a marine fuel is bunkering.

The first ammonia bunkering of a vessel took place in Singapore at the beginning of 2024 on a demonstration basis. Since then, Japan and China have also conducted ammonia bunkering, but it is still very much on a trial basis. The Getting to Zero Coalition highlights that so far, there have not been any ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering, although a test to simulate the transfer of ammonia was undertaken off Australia nearly a year ago.

Singapore has been at the forefront of mapping the safety and management requirements to develop this new field of bunkering. Norway has also issued the first safety permits, while Rotterdam is also preparing for ammonia bunkering.

Under the new joint development agreement, MOL and ITOCHU will collaborate on initiatives with the aim of carrying out the demonstration of ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering in Singapore. They look to position as first movers in the field of ammonia bunkering vessels and ammonia-fueled vessels. Through the demonstrations which are planned to be carried out in the second half of 2027, MOL and ITOCHU aim to promote the early implementation of ammonia bunkering vessels and ammonia-fueled vessels.

ITOCHU ordered the world's first newbuilding 5,000 cbm ammonia bunkering vessel in June 2025. The vessel will be built by Sasaki Shipbuilding Co. in Japan and is to be flagged under the Singapore Registry. It is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

Through conducting ammonia bunkering demonstrations, ITOCHU says it aims to establish safe offshore bunkering operations of ammonia as a marine fuel. Furthermore, it aims to commercialize the ammonia bunkering business at key maritime traffic locations in Singapore and other countries worldwide. ITOCHU has launched a specific-purpose company, Clean Ammonia Bunkering Shipping Pte, to proceed with the development of the ammonia bunkering business and to lead the demonstrations in Singapore.

MOL has already announced that it will jointly own three ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers with Belgium-based CMB.TECH. The vessels will be built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation's Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co. and are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2027. These vessels, chartered by MOL, will be the world's first ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers, and they will participate in the bunkering demonstration with ITOCHU’s bunker vessel.

Developing the protocols and demonstrating the safety and efficacy of ammonia bunkering is seen as a key step toward developing the commercial market.

