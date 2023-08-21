Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Begins Testing of Ammonia System for Marine Fuel

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is starting demonstration tests on a portion of the system to handle excess ammonia (MHI file photo)

The industry continues to report progress with the key systems that will be required to support the introduction of ammonia as a broadly support marine fuel alternative. While ammonia continues to be seen as a strong candidate as a marine fuel much still needs to be achieved to support its adoption. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding reports that it has taken another key step on that path beginning the testing of systems that will be required for ammonia fuel operations.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding reports it has begun demonstration testing of its Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS), a subsystem of its ammonia supply and system (MAmmoSS). The system is specifically designed to safely treat surplus ammonia. Among the concerns with using ammonia is how a surplus that is not burnt might be handled due both to the toxic properties of ammonia to humans as well as its corrosive properties to materials.

Demonstration unit for the testing of the gas abatement system (MHI)

MammoSS is a comprehensive ammonia handling system to support the utilization of ammonia as a marine fuel and will be comprised of several subsystems. Mitsubishi reports it has advanced to begin conducting demonstration tests of the process and its performance under various scenarios simulating onboard ammonia operations. Using the company’s AGAS demonstration facility at the Nagasaki District MHI Research & Innovation Center, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will also explore broadening the range of the maritime industry through collaboration with related equipment manufacturers. They are looking to develop ammonia-related technology that can be applied to various industries to support its safe handling.

The broader MammoSS system has been designed so that each of its subsystems can be modularized. They look to combine the systems, which also include a high-pressure/low-pressure ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) and an ammonia fuel tank system, and optimize them to support full onboard operations consisting of multiple engines and boilers.

As Mitsubishi reports it is moving forward into the testing phase of the first component of its full system, ClassNK also reported last week that it has granted the next initial design approval for an ammonia fuel supply system for Samsung Heavy Industries. The class society reviewed the conceptual design which Samsung notes helps to ensure conformity with requirements and helps to address the emerging regulatory aspects for ammonia. Samsung said the system is designed for fuel supply both for oil tankers and containerships that would be using ammonia as their primary fuel.

