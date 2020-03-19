Missing Fisherman Prompts Man-Overboard Search in Dutch Harbor

The Coastal Transportation dock in Dutch Harbor (Michael Theberge / file image) By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2020 07:22:30

A commercial fisherman went missing from his vessel in Dutch Harbor, Alaska on Thursday, prompting a full-scale man overboard search with multiple civilian and Coast Guard assets.

The U.S. Coast Guard identified the crewmember as Steven Mencer, 33. Mencer was reported missing after failing to report during a crew check-in while the Alaska Mist, a 164-foot catcher-processor, was moored at the Coastal Transportation dock in Unalaska.

The 17th District command center in Juneau received notification from the master of the Alaska Mist at about 0830 hours on Thursday. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to begin a search.

The search participants include an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak; the Alaska Mist; the Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley; and the Haley's helicopter and small boat crews.

The Alaska Mist was last in the news in 2013 when she became disabled off Amak Island in the Bering Sea. The fishing vessel Pavlof responded to her request for assistance and took her in tow, then transferred her to the care of the U.S. Coast Guard and the salvage tug Resolve Pioneer.