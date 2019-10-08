Marina Owner Vows to Rebuild After Barge Destroys Restaurant

Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club before the casualty (Facebook / LBYC)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 20:03:11

The owners of a marina and floating restaurant on the Ohio River say that they will return to business after the complex was destroyed by a wayward tug and barge.

Last Wednesday, a gravel barge tow struck the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club, a popular floating bar, restaurant and marina on the Ohio River just outside of Cincinnati. "The [tug and barge] was heading northbound on the river, upstream, and at [0605] something happened and it collided with the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club," Coast Guard Lt. Jim Brendel said at a press conference.

No one was hurt and the barge was undamaged, but the restaurant structure was largely destroyed; some portions stayed afloat and went downriver with the barge, some ended up on the riverbank and some sank. The Ohio River was temporarily closed to all marine traffic in the vicinity of the accident site, and navigation resumed late Thursday.

The @Ludlow_Bromley Yacht Club is not supposed to be in the middle of the Ohio River. A barge hit it and carried it upriver. The latest ->https://t.co/YlYUnNybFL pic.twitter.com/owL6SgwgMu — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) October 2, 2019

"LBYC has been our paradise sanctuary for 23 great seasons and we are so sad to watch it be destroyed in five minutes. However, with the support of our family, friends, and loyal customers we are keeping our heads up while we continue to make progress in the cleanup process," owners Steve and Andrea Gott said in a Facebook post. "While the future for LBYC remains unclear and there are a lot of challenges to face, all I can say is thanks from the bottom of our hearts and [we] will be back."

The Gotts have already reopened their bar, which is located across the street, and they are welcoming customers once more.

A U.S. Coast Guard investigation into the cause of the allision is under way. Local authorities said that the casualty could have been much worse if it had been timed differently and the floating restaurant had been full of patrons.

“It was a best-case scenario for us,” said Ludlow Police Chief Scott Smith, speaking to Local 12 News. “If this was on a Thursday night or Friday night or Saturday night, it would’ve been a major problem."