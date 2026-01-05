MARAD Takes Over Environmental Reviews for Offshore Energy Ports From USCG

The Maritime Administration has taken over the environmental compliance process for "deepwater port" development from the U.S. Coast Guard, the two agencies announced Monday. The change covers offshore energy ports as defined by the Deepwater Port Act of 1974 (DWPA), which applies to fixed and floating oil and natural gas terminals in U.S. waters - for example, the familiar single-point moorings of the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port. The Coast Guard says that the change will support the Trump administration's interest in boosting the American maritime and energy sectors.

“The Deepwater Port Program is a key pillar of President Trump’s energy dominance strategy. With this change, we’ll soon accelerate project approvals so the nation can safely utilize more of its abundant natural resources, create more high paying jobs, and lower energy costs for American families,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement.

Previously, the U.S. Coast Guard's administrative staff handled National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) permitting for DWPA port applications, which have increased in number in recent years. The NEPA process, better known by the name of its most formal product, the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), is the most comprehensive environmental review applied to federal permitting actions.

Across the government, the median time to complete an EIS process currently averages about two years, according to the White House's Council on Environmental Quality. Overall DWPA permitting timelines have recently run much longer: the Texas GulfLink oil terminal project took six years from filing to approval.

Going forward, MARAD will direct all federal environmental reviews for DWPA license applications, with an eye to efficiency. The USCG will keep its maritime safety and security role, with oversight over design, construction and operation of new deepwater ports.

In a statement, the USCG noted that the change was required by Congress in the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, which redefines MARAD as the lead agency for NEPA reviews of deepwater port projects.

MARAD has received 31 license applications for deepwater DWPA projects since 1974, of which 11 have been approved, according to the agency's public list.

In an op-ed last year, former MARAD chief counsel Jeff Lewis (now an attorney in private practice with Cozen O’Connor) warned that transferring the responsibility for deepwater port environmental review to MARAD would be ill-advised. The existing division of labor complemented both, without the risk of overburdening MARAD, he suggested.

"While there has been frustration among some applicants in recent years with the slowness of the review process, I would argue that this current division and specialization of roles between Coast Guard and MARAD is an outgrowth of the agencies’ inherent, organic capabilities, and should be left as it is," Lewis wrote in an op-ed last year. "MARAD does not possess [NEPA review] competencies at all. Nor does MARAD have the resources—both human and financial—while the Coast Guard does."