MAN Cryo Develops Liquefied Methane Terminal in Sweden

By The Maritime Executive 03-26-2020 07:33:32

OxGas, a company fully owned by the Port of Oxelösund in Sweden, has commissioned MAN Energy Solutions to act as “owners engineer” in the development and construction of a multi-functional terminal for liquefied methane-based fuels in the port of Oxelösund.

The terminal will be designed to feed both LNG and green methane derived from bio gas to SSAB ’s steel production in Oxelösund and to re-distribute it via train and trailers to other parts of Sweden.

The terminal will also feature a bunkering solution enabling vessels to bunker LNG and other methane-based fuels in the port of Oxelösund directly from the terminal. OxGas has engaged MAN Energy Solutions to support them in the development of a class leading functionality, designed and built to offer excellent operational performance and flexibility for the future.

“After its construction in two years, the terminal will be a key element in the development of the port, Oxelösund as city and the accessibility to liquefied methane in Sweden in the coming decades,” said Douglas Heilborn, CEO OxGas & Port of Oxelösund.

Carsten Dommermuth, Senior Manager International Business Development at MAN Energy Solutions says: “We strongly believe in LNG and other sustainable synthetic fuels as an important strategic pillar to decarbonize the power industry, transport and industry sector.”

MAN Energy Solutions took over fuel-gas specialist Cryo AB in 2015 and fully integrated it into its business. Under the brand MAN Cryo, the company offers since then systems for the storage, distribution and handling of liquefied gases.

