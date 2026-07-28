Maersk Tankers and HD Hyundai Samho Celebrate First Large Ammonia Carrier

Maersk Tankers and shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho each celebrated milestones with the delivery of the first large ammonia carrier. For Maersk Tankers, it marks a key expansion in its gas shipping segment, while for the shipyard, it is advancing its position as a builder of next-generation, eco-friendly shipping.

It points out that the vessel, named Jane Maersk, is the vessel in a five-vessel order in November 2023, and its entry into the segment. The ship, which has a capacity of 93,000 cubic meters, is capable of transporting both liquefied ammonia and LPG. To safely handle ammonia’s highly corrosive and toxic properties, HD Hyundai Samho reports the tanker is equipped with advanced systems, including a specialized 'High Level Alarm' to minimize misloading risks.

Maersk Tankers says the ship, which will be the first of a total of 10 it is adding to its operations, is designed to efficiently transport LPG and ammonia, meeting the future needs of the market. Maersk Tankers has been operating in the gas segment since 1972 and entered the market for larger gas carriers in 1990. Each of the prior classes was also led off with a vessel named Jane Maersk.

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The new ship is 221 meters (725 feet) long and is registered in Denmark. It joins the company, which reports that it currently manages more than 210 vessels. It leads eight pools with more than 50 participants.

HD Hyundai Samho highlights that it is quickly expanding its position in the VLA segment. It has already secured nine orders so far in 2026. It reports its total orderbook for VLACs has risen to 22 vessels worth $2.55 billion.

