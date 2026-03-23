Maersk’s APM Becomes Minority Shareholder in North Vietnam Terminal



Maersk’s APM Terminals is taking a 49 percent minority shareholder and operating partner position in the Hai Phong International Container Terminal in North Vietnam. The company notes the strategic location of the operation and its rapid growth while announcing it has also been chosen as part of the Gemini Cooperation’s East-West network.

The terminal is located within the Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City, in the north of Vietnam. It is close to Hanoi and has strong access to the industrial regions in the north. They report it has already demonstrated its access and ability to facilitate direct import and export since the operation was dedicated in July 2025.

Officials noted that the port has been developed in just 30 months. It is reported to already be delivering on the highest berth productivities in the Port of Hai Phong.

APM initially announced its partnership with Vietnam’s Hateco three years ago in March 2023 for a project to develop two new deep-water berths. As part of the strategic partnership, APM Terminals agreed to provide financial, operational, and technical support to Hateco. The project called for two berths with a total length of 900 meters (450 meters each), capable of accommodating container vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs capacity. In the initial phase, the facility was designed for five ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and 14 rubber-tire gantry (RTG) cranes.

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It becomes the second major Vietnam terminal, with APM also involved in the Cai Mep International Terminal. It is located in the south near Ho Chi Minh City. Furthermore, it can also handle 18,000-plus TEU vessels with up to 214,000 dwt. Cai Mep has a capacity of 2.1 million TEU.

It is the latest in a series of strategic terminal investments recently announced by AP Moller Maersk. It reported that in 2025, its Terminals sector achieved its strongest financial performance ever with record volumes, revenue, and EBIT. Maersk told investors that revenues from terminals increased by 20 percent, propelled by record-high volumes from strong demand, improved rates, and higher storage revenue. It said it continued to strengthen its position as a global leader in terminal operations and critical port infrastructure.

