Maersk Reports Attack Near Two U.S.-Flag Ships off Yemen

On Wednesday, A.P. Moller-Maersk said that two of its U.S.-flag ships had detected nearby explosions while transiting Bab el-Mandeb, and had turned back from the strait on the U.S. Navy's instructions.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for months. Recently, the group has pledged to target American shipping in retaliation for U.S. military counterstrikes on Houthi missile-launch units.

According to Maersk's Denmark headquarters, the Maersk Line Limited (MLL) vessels Maersk Detroit and Maersk Chesapeake were under way in the strait when the crew saw explosions nearby. The vessels had a U.S. Navy escort at the time and were instructed to reverse course away from the strait.

"The US Navy accompaniment also intercepted multiple projectiles," Maersk told AFP in a statement. "The crew, ship, and cargo are safe and unharmed. The US Navy has turned both ships around and is escorting them back to the Gulf of Aden."

An estimated 70-90 percent of international container traffic has abandoned the Red Sea-Suez route because of the risk of Houthi attacks, even though the route is the fastest seaborne connection between Asia and Europe.

MLL, a Maersk subsidiary that operates U.S.-flag, U.S.-crewed ships under U.S. government subsidy, continues to use the faster Red Sea-Suez route. A large share of MLL cargoes are government-owned goods and equipment, including military cargoes.

Like most other major liners, Danish parent company A.P. Moller-Maersk has been diverting all of its foreign-flag, foreign-crewed ships away from the Red Sea, and it is exclusively using the Cape of Good Hope route instead.

The new attack on U.S.-flag shipping appears to answer a critique of the legal basis for U.S. counterstrikes on Houthi positions. Three U.S.-flagged / U.S.-crewed ships have now been attacked by Houthi rebels, demonstrating a measurable risk for specifically U.S.-flag ships - not just foreign ships - transiting Bab el-Mandeb.