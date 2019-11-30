Maersk Backs Danish IoT Startup

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-30 16:40:42

A.P. Moller - Maersk has decided to invest in the Danish startup Onomondo, a global cellular operator for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Maersk Growth is investing in Onomondo, while A.P. Moller - Maersk itself aims to integrate Onomondo’s connectivity solution into its global business to connect devices such as cranes, trucks, vessels and containers around the world.

Onomondo was founded by Michael Freundt Karlsen and Henrik Aagaard in 2012. The company has its own network infrastructure implemented globally and operations across 185 countries. Maersk says this offers a secure, cost-efficient and scalable connectivity option for the company which wants to control its own connectivity.

“Connectivity is a key element in the A.P. Moller - Maersk strategy to simplify global supply chains and improve the customer experience. Digitizing our global asset base of cranes, containers and vessels creates new operational and commercial opportunities to pursue. Onomondo’s efficient platform and network technology make it easier, more secure and more cost-efficient for us to stay ahead in the ever-evolving connectivity space,” says Klaus Bruun Egeberg, Head of Mobility and Connectivity, A.P. Moller - Maersk.

A.P. Moller - Maersk runs a fleet of over 700 vessels and performs more than 90,000 port calls in 400 ports every year handling over 12 million containers while operating more than 70

container terminals around the world equipped with cranes, trucks and hardware that rely on connections to the Internet.

Onomondo says the outcome for Maersk is a unified global fleet that can go anywhere and be powered by any hardware solution, with data security and data steering built into the network itself. This means less data consumption, less complexity, better security and improved flexibility - globally.