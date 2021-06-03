LR Appoints Kevin Humphreys as President for the Americas

Lloyd's Register has appointed longtime Wärtsilä executive Kevin Humphreys as its new marine and offshore president for the Americas.

Humphreys has more than 30 years of maritime experience in commercial and operational roles, and he joins LR from Wärtsilä, where he was general manager for market innovation and global merchant shipping sales. Humphreys has also worked as a licensed chief engineer and - outside of the private sector - as a special agent in the FBI.

At LR he succeeds John Hicks, who has taken up the role of the class society's strategic innovation director.

"I am delighted to be joining Lloyd’s Register at this exciting time for the business and taking the helm in the Americas, where I look to use my considerable experience of bulk and tanker markets to add tonnage and drive profitability," said Humphreys.

The class society has also promoted Sung-Gu Park to president for the Northeast Asia region, including South Korea and Japan. Park was previously head of LR's Busan Technical Support Office, and he has worked in a variety of roles for the class society in China, South Korea and the UK since 2007.

"Lloyd’s Register is building our compliance products, services and digital solutions to better support our clients going through transformational change and build future class services that meet their needs. These two significant appointments in key markets will support these ambitions," said LR Marine and Offshore Director Mark Darley. "We are delighted to welcome Kevin from Wärtsilä and to recognize Sung-Gu’s considerable efforts in recent years.”