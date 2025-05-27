Lost Containers Wash Up on Shore After MSC Boxship Sinks off India

Multiple containers that were lost from a sunken boxship last weekend have washed up on a rocky shore in Kollam, India, in the southwestern state of Kerala, prompting concerns about pollution and dangerous goods.

On Saturday, the feeder MSC Elsa 3 was under way from Vizhinjam to Kochi with a cargo of 640 containers on board when it encountered heavy weather and developed a severe list. It lost about 100 containers over the side, and the crew abandoned ship in time to escape a capsizing. They were promptly rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy, and all survived; the vessel went down, leaving a slick on the surface.

The ship had about 85 tonnes of diesel and 370 tonnes of fuel oil aboard, along with 13 boxes filled with IMDG dangerous goods (incendiary materials, according to The Hindu).

@IndiaCoastGuard #MRCC, #Mumbai received a Distress Alert regarding Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developing 26° list approx 38 nautical miles southwest of #Kochi. Vessel departed #Vizhinjam Port on 23 May 25, bound for #Kochi with ETA 24 May 25. #ICG is actively… pic.twitter.com/U7SzOBsE9h — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 24, 2025

At least eight containers have washed up so far, and images from the scene show spilled cargo and debris from insulated reefers scattered on the rocks. Local police have cordoned off the area and advised residents to stay back at least 600 feet, given the potentially hazardous nature of the cargo.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) advises that additional containers are still afloat off Kerala and may wash up in the days ahead. Vessel operator MSC has begun tracking and monitoring lost containers to secure them for removal, and is working with salvors from T&G Salvage to carry out the cleanup. MSC has four representatives on scene to assist, Indian Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Tuesday.

Spillage from the MSC Elsa 3's fuel tanks has been observed on the surface. Indian Coast Guard cutters ICG Samarth, ICG Saksham, ICG Vikram and ICG Samudra Prahari have been deployed to the area to monitor and contain the spill, along with a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft.

So far, according to the Indian Coast Guard, the coastline has not been affected by the fuel spill. T&T and MSC will be contributing to the spill response, the ICG said.